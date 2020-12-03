CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Shares of CRWD opened at $141.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,293 shares of company stock worth $125,441,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

