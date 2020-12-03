Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

