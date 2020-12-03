David Archer Sells 250,000 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) insider David Archer sold 250,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

  • On Monday, November 30th, David Archer sold 500,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Shares of LON:SAV opened at GBX 2.59 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Savannah Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

