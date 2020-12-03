Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dell Technologies worth $133,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $70.52 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 143.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,142,333 shares of company stock worth $77,331,803. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

