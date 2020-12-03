Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $49.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 37.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 94.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 76.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 375,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.