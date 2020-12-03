Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €34.20 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.34 ($47.46).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.80. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12 month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of €42.50 ($50.00). The company has a market capitalization of $509.99 million and a PE ratio of 59.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

