DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.11 and a 200-day moving average of $392.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $115,108.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,194. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

