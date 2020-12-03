Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Discovery by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

