Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Duke Realty worth $116,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 881,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $396,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1,409.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 24.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

DRE opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.