easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other reports. Main First Bank raised easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from 600.00 to 875.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $875.00.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $11.51 on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

