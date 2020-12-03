Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.00.

Shares of ENB opened at C$41.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

