Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON ESC opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.71. Escape Hunt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

