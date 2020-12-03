Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON ESC opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.71. Escape Hunt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72.

About Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L)

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit