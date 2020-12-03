Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $657,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,748.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Exponent by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Exponent by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

