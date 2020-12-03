Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 50,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $723.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.94.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
