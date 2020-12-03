Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord Sells 50,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $723.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $6,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 111.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,915 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $4,247,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 788.7% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 929,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.