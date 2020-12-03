FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $592,933.42.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $336.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.50. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

