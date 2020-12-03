Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,007,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,644,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after buying an additional 242,238 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,008.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 238,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 285.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 183,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $57.29.

