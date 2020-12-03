First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,941 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,171,000 after buying an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,588 shares of company stock worth $14,573,959. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

