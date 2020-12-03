First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,171 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 217.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,686,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $114,157,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,952,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $40,682,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,222 shares of company stock worth $10,975,319. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $124.41 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

