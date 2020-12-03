First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 21,646 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 218.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

