First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W. P. Carey by 11.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

