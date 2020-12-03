First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,042,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

