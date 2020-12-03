First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after acquiring an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $228.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.78. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,613 shares of company stock worth $5,071,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

