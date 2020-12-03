First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,856,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

