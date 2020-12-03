First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,803 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 245.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after acquiring an additional 348,812 shares during the period.

VDE stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

