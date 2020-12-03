First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 67,042 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.5325 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

