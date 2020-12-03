First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,548 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 866.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.