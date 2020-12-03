First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,958 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

