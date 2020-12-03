First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,238 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.9% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $247.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $250.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

