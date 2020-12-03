First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

FMBI stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

