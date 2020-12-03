First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $15.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

