First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

