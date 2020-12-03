Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $163.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after buying an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,400,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
