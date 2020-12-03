Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $163.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after buying an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,400,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

