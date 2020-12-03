Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

