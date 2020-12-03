Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Trimmed by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ford Motor by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 60,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,627,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,196,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 938,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

