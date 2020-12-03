Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

