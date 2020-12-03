FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Snowflake in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $292.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.29. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,751,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

