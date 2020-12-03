FY2021 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) Cut by Cormark

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 30th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price objective on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) stock opened at C$53.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.19. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$71.91. The stock has a market cap of $524.41 million and a PE ratio of 24.09.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total value of C$53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,086,300. Also, Director George Brian Weber sold 2,500 shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total value of C$163,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,744 shares in the company, valued at C$245,232. Insiders sold 9,148 shares of company stock worth $595,957 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

