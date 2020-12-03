Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

