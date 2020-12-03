Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit