GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 19,135 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 19,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $298,697.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,901.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.84. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $428.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

