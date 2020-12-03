Gems (GEM) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Gems has a market cap of $106,757.15 and $25.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00431176 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.02910856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026512 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.