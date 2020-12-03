Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 101,000 Shares of Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 2nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 949 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $6,453.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $328,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,275 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $14,560.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 29th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Genasys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a P/E ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Genasys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

