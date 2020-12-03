General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.