Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.63. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,360 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

