Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 860.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $20,211,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after buying an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 207.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 691,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 466,374 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

