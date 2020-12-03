Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $106.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE:GPC opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $107.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

