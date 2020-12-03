Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.06.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

