Global Payments’ (GPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.39.

NYSE GPN opened at $195.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.32. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

