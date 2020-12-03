Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 2,245 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

