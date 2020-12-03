Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 444 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 997,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,474,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,216,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,680 shares of company stock worth $10,723,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $298.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $316.87.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

