Globeflex Capital L P Invests $92,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

